February 17, 2017

YET ANOTHER COOL BOMBER PHOTO: The photo shows a USAF B1-B being escorted by a USN F/A-18E Super Hornet. The two planes are flying over the Philippine Sea (east and north of the Philippines). They aren’t over the South China Sea (west of the Philippines) — but they could be.

From the informative caption:

The B-1 is deployed in support of U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence (CBP) mission. In place since 2004, the CBP missions are conducted by U.S. Air Force bombers such as the B-1, B-52 Stratofortress and B-2 Spirit in order to provide non-stop stability and security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

The photo credit goes to a USN lieutenant.