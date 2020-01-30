January 30, 2020
XI JINGPING CALLS THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC A “DEMON”: It’s bedeviling his dictatorship, that’s for sure.
While meeting with a World Health Organization official in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping conceded that the coronavirus epidemic presented “the Chinese people” with a struggle. “The epidemic is a demon, and we cannot let this demon hide,” Xi said. Xi added that the Beijing communist government would “release information on the virus in a ‘timely’ manner.”
Read “timely” as “judged politically convenient by a Communist Party dictatorship confronting economic contraction and political resistance from Hong Kong and Taiwan that Beijing fears could spread to mainland China.”
More:
The coronavirus and its potential consequences of mass death expose the dictatorship’s brittleness. If you prefer, substitute “incompetence masked by police intimidation and lack of free expression” for “brittleness.”
Brutal authoritarian political control exacts overt and covert systemic costs. Western commentators — The New York Times’ Tom Friedman is a particularly smarmy example — admire authoritarian China’s alleged skill at solving major problems that dithering Western democracies cannot. What really dazzles Friedman and his ilk is the regime’s one-command-solves-it pose. Information control, especially control of dissent, bolsters this fraud.
