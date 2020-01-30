January 30, 2020

XI JINGPING CALLS THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC A “DEMON”: It’s bedeviling his dictatorship, that’s for sure.

While meeting with a World Health Organization official in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping conceded that the coronavirus epidemic presented “the Chinese people” with a struggle. “The epidemic is a demon, and we cannot let this demon hide,” Xi said. Xi added that the Beijing communist government would “release information on the virus in a ‘timely’ manner.”

Read “timely” as “judged politically convenient by a Communist Party dictatorship confronting economic contraction and political resistance from Hong Kong and Taiwan that Beijing fears could spread to mainland China.”