June 17, 2017

WORM DIPLOMACY UPDATE: Dennis Rodman has returned from North Korea. He says his trip was “really good.”

“Everybody’s going to be happy. It was a good day. It was a good trip. A really good trip,” Rodman said. Wearing black clothing with the PotCoin logo – a crypto-currency used by the legal marijuana industry – Rodman fended off questions from dozens of journalists at the arrival gate. Asked repeatedly if he had met Kim, Rodman said: “You’ll find out.”

Rodman, nicknamed “The Worm” during his playing career and known for his tattoos, body piercings and multicolored hair, is considered one of the best defensive players and rebounders in NBA history.

Rodman gave the Kim regime a copy of Trump’s book, The Art of the Deal. I guess we could call it very special delivery.

