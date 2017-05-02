May 2, 2017

WORLD WAR ONE POWDER KEG UPDATE: A short but indicative survey of troubles in the Balkans.

Many European and North American observers fret that the Balkans are spinning out of the EU’s liberal orbit of influence and sliding into the authoritarian orbits of Russia and Turkey. What impact, then, might the recent Turkish referendum have in this region?

Not a lot, argues Dimitar Bechev in his very clear comment piece for Balkan Insight.

Turkey’s influence in the region has in any case been waning. More importantly, the real model for Balkan leaders is Hungary’s Viktor Orban – like him, they want to be inside the EU, reaping the rewards of membership, without conforming to European norms of good governance and democracy.