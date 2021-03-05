March 5, 2021
WITHOUT COPS, NOBODY GETS TO WORK: Except criminals, of course. It’s an important point that rarely gets made, as J. Warner Wallace reminds us. Lots of folks who happen to be Members of Congress ought to think about this, too.
