February 10, 2021

WILL THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION UNDERMINE THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS?:

Based on words and deeds, the emergent Iran policy of President Joe Biden’s administration is either structurally incoherent, another blatant example of mixed messaging by intellectual mediocrities or, worse yet, both.

Whether alone or both, the structurally incoherent condition is dangerous. Whatever the case, the administration must quickly decide if it wants to advance sensible policies that will secure Middle East peace or, in lieu of that obvious wisdom, choose to promote murderous geopolitical fantasy theories hawked by left-wing academia and authoritarian leftist media.