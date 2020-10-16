«
October 16, 2020

WHY TRUMP WILL WIN AGAIN: Pay particular attention to the reference by David Catron of the American Spectator to the 20 percent of registered voters who admit avoiding pollsters. And that’s just those who admit it.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 4:01 pm
