October 16, 2020
WHY TRUMP WILL WIN AGAIN: Pay particular attention to the reference by David Catron of the American Spectator to the 20 percent of registered voters who admit avoiding pollsters. And that’s just those who admit it.
WHY TRUMP WILL WIN AGAIN: Pay particular attention to the reference by David Catron of the American Spectator to the 20 percent of registered voters who admit avoiding pollsters. And that’s just those who admit it.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.