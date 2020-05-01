May 1, 2020

WHY IS THIS SUCH A MYSTERY TO THE ‘EXPERTS’ ON CORONAVIRUS? Washington, D.C. attorney Hans Bader offers this commonsense assessment on one of the least discussed effects of the lockdown:

“By banning elective surgery, states not only deprive suffering people of healthcare, but also cause layoffs of healthcare workers. Meanwhile, most hospitals have beds to spare and enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to handle coronavirus patients. Banning elective surgery doesn’t conserve PPE for coronavirus patients because the personal protective equipment used to treat coronavirus patients is not the same as the equipment used in elective surgery.”

I don’t know, maybe Hans just doesn’t drink the local water?