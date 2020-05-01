«
»

May 1, 2020

WHY IS THERE SOMETHING RATHER THAN NOTHING? As this neat video explains, Leibniz came up with his “Contingency Argument” to answer that question. I’m not quite convinced about Leibniz’ argument, but I sure am glad there is.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 12:17 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.