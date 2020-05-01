May 1, 2020
WHY IS THERE SOMETHING RATHER THAN NOTHING? As this neat video explains, Leibniz came up with his “Contingency Argument” to answer that question. I’m not quite convinced about Leibniz’ argument, but I sure am glad there is.
