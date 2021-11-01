«
November 1, 2021

WHY ARE WE JUST NOW READING THIS? Alana Goodman at the Washington Free Beacon reports this morning that Terry McAuliffe took $350,000 donation from a foreign-owned company linked to an overseas money laundering probe.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 6:59 am
