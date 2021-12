WHOLE LOTTA GASLIGHTING GOING ON THIS WEEK:

● Wait a minute … now Mayor de Blasio claims he doesn’t ‘believe in shutdowns?’

● Chris Hayes: We shouldn’t reorient our lives around something that looks like the flu.

● CDC Director Drops Bombshell Calling COVID Testing Protocol Into Question.

And:

I’d like to think this is triage on a very bad wound — too many people will remember the past two years come November. (But as always, don’t get cocky.)