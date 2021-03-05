March 5, 2021

WHICH INSTITUTION WILL PIVOT NEXT? When Bethany Christian Services caved to the Cancel Culture’s pressure to allow gay couples to adopt children without parents, it marked a hugely significant pivot by a major player in America’s culture wars, according to Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Al Mohler, Jr:

“Bethany’s surrender exemplifies the growing cultural pressures from the LGBTQ community and the looming threat of the Equality Act. The moral revolution is now firmly established in the Democratic majorities in Congress and in the White House, where President Biden is proudly leading the charge for what are presented as LGBTQ rights, but would actually mean a near total restructuring of society. The consequence is a legislative agenda designed to coerce Americans into the celebration of the LGBTQ agenda.”

Four more years of this will not end well.