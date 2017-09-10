September 10, 2017
WHICH GROUP OF PROTESTORS IN PORTLAND IS ATTACKING THE POLICE?
This report from CBS News doesn’t say if it’s anti-fa or the white nationalists.
But this Portland Police tweet certainly does.
From the tweet, at 1:19 pm:
Antifa is throwing irritant smoke and projectiles at police.
The tweet identifying the attackers pre-dates the tweets CBS News quoted.
CBS News in Portland needs to explain why this earlier tweet was not in the later story. It is a very fair question. Was the earlier tweet incorrect? Was the CBS editor unaware of the earlier tweet?