September 10, 2017

WHICH GROUP OF PROTESTORS IN PORTLAND IS ATTACKING THE POLICE?

This report from CBS News doesn’t say if it’s anti-fa or the white nationalists.

But this Portland Police tweet certainly does.

From the tweet, at 1:19 pm:

Antifa is throwing irritant smoke and projectiles at police.

The tweet identifying the attackers pre-dates the tweets CBS News quoted.

CBS News in Portland needs to explain why this earlier tweet was not in the later story. It is a very fair question. Was the earlier tweet incorrect? Was the CBS editor unaware of the earlier tweet?