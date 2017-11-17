November 17, 2017

OK, Where’s the Flying Car I Was Promised? The world’s first human head transplant has been carried out on a corpse in China in an 18-hour operation that showed it was possible to successfully reconnect the spine, nerves and blood vessels, The Telegraph reports.

At a press conference in Vienna on Friday morning, Italian Professor Sergio Canavero, director of the Turin Advanced Neuromodulation Group, announced that a team at Harbin Medical University had “realised the first human head transplant” and said an operation on a live human will take place “imminently”.

I suggest they harvest heads from Congress, because you’d want one that’s never been used.