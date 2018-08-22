August 22, 2018

WHAT’S THIS? DONALD TRUMP, FIRST AMENDMENT CHAMPION? It came near the end of the president’s long campaign rally Tuesday night in West Virginia, so hardly anybody noticed it. But LifeZette’s Brendan Kirby caught it.

Now, when will ABC, CBS, NBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, etc. etc. put aside the fact Trump defending the First Amendment rights of even his most intellectually dishonest media critics totally undermines their “Tyrant Trump Is Destroying the First Amendment” meme and quote what he actually said? No, I’m not holding my breath, either.