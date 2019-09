WHAT IF THIS GUY IS RIGHT THAT THE PENTAGON DOESN’T GET CHINA? Daniel Goldman uses his review of Bill Gertz’ latest book — “Deceiving the Sky: Inside Communist China’s Drive for Global Supremacy” — to make the case that U.S. political and military leaders are disastrously wrong about what the Asian giant has accomplished and how we must respond. I advise you not to read Goldman’s analysis if you have a weak heart.