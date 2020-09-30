September 30, 2020

WHAT??? HUMANIST GROUP SUPPORTS CHRISTIAN SPEECH: The American Humanist Association (AHA) has filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court in the case of Uzuegbunam v. Preczewski.

The case was originally filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) on behalf of former Georgia Gwinnett College student Chike Uzuegbunam, who was twice denied his right to share his Christian faith with other students on campus. This case could be among the first Judge Amy Cohen Barrett hears as a Supreme Court justice.

This kind of legal cooperation on a constitutional issue between groups that come from opposite ends of the ideological spectrum used to be not at all uncommon, but has become all but unknown more recently.

Let’s hope for everybody’s sake we see more of this level of cooperation, initiated by both sides, because everybody has a stake in defending First Amendment liberties. And don’t miss the superb video produced by ADF. Our side needs much more such creative professionalism in presentation.