August 22, 2019

WHAT HATH HONG KONG’S PROTESTS WROUGHT?: China is the Pentagon’s “number 1 priority” says Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Of course those fake islands filching territory in the South China Sea and Beijing’s pervasive spying and intellectual property theft (theft of American creativity) factor in America’s military and economic response to China’s aggressive expansionism.

My latest Creators Syndicate column examines the disinformation campaign Beijing is waging against Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

DEEP BACKGROUND: Chapter 3, Cocktails from Hell. The Dragon Revives. Beijing’s cocktail from hell of intimidation and lies isn’t working out as the ChiCom leaders thought it would.