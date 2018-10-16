October 16, 2018
WHAT ARE THOSE PEOPLE IN WASHINGTON SMOKING? It turns out that a big majority of Americans — 65 percent of the respondents to a recent Rasmussen Reports survey — think mandatory random drug testing is a great idea for politicians.
