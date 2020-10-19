October 19, 2020

WHAT ABOUT SLAVERY AND CHRISTIANITY: It’s only a quick take, but my core point when asked about it by Bill Walton is a fundamental challenge to the Howard Zinns of the world – Get honest about who did what and why, including, I might add, Southern Christians who got it wrong about the Bible and slavery in the years leading to the Civil War.

BTW, if you aren’t already familiar with The Bill Walton Show and you appreciate civil, interesting discussion on important issues, then you’re in for a treat. Very smart guy who also happens to have a knack for encouraging conversations that enlighten and encourage. And Lord knows we need all the enlightenment and encouragement we can get these days.