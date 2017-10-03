October 3, 2017

BUZZFEED ACTUALLY DOES SOME SURPRISINGLY FAIR WORK HERE, explaining Nikki Haley’s vote against the UN resolution on the Death Penalty:

The Trump administration is under fire from LGBT activists and human rights supporters over a vote on Tuesday against a resolution condemning the use of the death penalty. But it isn’t just this particular resolution or the current administration — the US has never supported any measure at the UN that condemns the death penalty.

Of course, they had to correct the story to add that the Obama Administration voted “present,” not “no.” (Shocker!)

What I find troubling is that in their abundant generosity to Democrats, they left out the inconvenient fact that while Governor of Arkansas, Bill Clinton — running for President — signed a death warrant for a mentally incompetent man named Ricky Lee Rector:

Despite Rector’s mental state, then Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton made a point of returning to Arkansas to oversee Rector’s January 24, 1992, execution during the 1992 U.S. Presidential campaign.

DISCLOSURE: I’m against the Death Penalty because of its irreversibility in the face of police or judicial misconduct, and obviously, I oppose hanging or defenestrating people because they are gay. The sour note here is either BuzzFeed’s lack of recent historical knowledge, or conveniently avoiding facts that might undercut the “Democrats are warm fuzzy humanitarians” meme. I’m honestly not sure which.