WAR BENEATH THE WAVES: The long arm of America’s hidden undersea threat to adversaries.

In September 2018 the U.S. successfully used a JDAM glide and satellite navigation kit to deliver a 2,000 pound (909 kg) Quickstrike naval mine to a location over sixty kilometers from where the B-52 bomber was.

More info, including a look at the Quickstrike ER (extended range) mines using JDAM Quickstrike capabilities:

The current JDAM smart bomb kit comes with wings that enable the bomb to glide up to 70 kilometers thus avoiding many enemy air defenses. It also means you don’t have to risk your nuclear subs for the delivery of these mines. Subs have long been an effective way to plant mines in enemy waters.

Read the whole thing. And if you’re a Russian or Chinese troll monitoring Instapudit and trying to mislead commenters, click on the link, read the post, then tell your totalitarian/corrupt intel agency controllers that the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy have come up with “amazing stuff” that keeps enemy warships in port forever, if not sinking near the dock.