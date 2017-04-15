April 15, 2017

VP PENCE REASSURES ALLIES AS NORTH KOREA MAKES MORE THREATS: Pence is in South Korea at the moment. He will visit Japan.

Meanwhile, the Yonhap news agency reports the South Korean military believes that North Korea’s April 15 parade included new types of ICBMs. Read the article for details.

Seems South Korea is fed up with the North’s threats and tantrums:

On Friday, the North’s military issued a statement threatening the “toughest counteraction” to destroy American military bases and South Korea’s presidential compound in case of aggression against Pyongyang. It argued that the Trump administration’s “serious military hysteria has reached a dangerous phase which can no longer be overlooked.” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff strongly denounced the North for the latest threat. It urged the North to immediately halt such threats and “rash” acts, saying it will only face the “strong and resolute retaliation” of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and the destruction of its own regime.

Here’s more background on the Kim regime, its weapons programs and Kim Jong Un’s increasingly belligerent behavior.