April 15, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: While Biden Bumbled, Putin Went on War Footing on Land and Sea.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you call it when Presidentish Joe Biden talks tough while acting weak in the face of determined aggression?

Answer: We’re hoping the answer isn’t “World War III.”

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • The silliest nine seconds of video you’ll see all day
  • Remember Rebekah Jones?
  • Court-packing for dummies

Bonus Sanity: Peacefully protesting the violent rioters.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:30 pm
