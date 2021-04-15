April 15, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: While Biden Bumbled, Putin Went on War Footing on Land and Sea.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you call it when Presidentish Joe Biden talks tough while acting weak in the face of determined aggression?
Answer: We’re hoping the answer isn’t “World War III.”
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- The silliest nine seconds of video you’ll see all day
- Remember Rebekah Jones?
- Court-packing for dummies
Bonus Sanity: Peacefully protesting the violent rioters.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.