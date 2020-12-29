December 29, 2020
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Transgender Propaganda Claims Straight Is Hate.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is it wrong for straight men to want to date actual women?
Answer: When they’re married to some other actual woman, and that’s about it — no matter what today’s woke propaganda insists.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- WHO is happy to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the CCP
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus is even more entitled than her Veep character
- You’re gonna need a bigger Newspeak dictionary
Bonus Sanity: Twitter might get sued into oblivion.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.