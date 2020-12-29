«
December 29, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Transgender Propaganda Claims Straight Is Hate.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is it wrong for straight men to want to date actual women?

Answer: When they’re married to some other actual woman, and that’s about it — no matter what today’s woke propaganda insists.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • WHO is happy to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the CCP
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus is even more entitled than her Veep character
  • You’re gonna need a bigger Newspeak dictionary

Bonus Sanity: Twitter might get sued into oblivion.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:57 am
