December 29, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Transgender Propaganda Claims Straight Is Hate.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is it wrong for straight men to want to date actual women?

Answer: When they’re married to some other actual woman, and that’s about it — no matter what today’s woke propaganda insists.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

WHO is happy to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the CCP

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is even more entitled than her Veep character

You’re gonna need a bigger Newspeak dictionary

Bonus Sanity: Twitter might get sued into oblivion.