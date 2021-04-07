«
»

April 7, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: The Number of Children Biden Has Detained Will Shock You.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you call 18,000 minors detained at our southern border?

Answer: Seven times more than were ever detained at once under Donald Trump.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Another blue checkmark, another embarrassing self-own
  • How can public schools re-educate kids they never educated in the first place?
  • American Journal of Psychiatry quietly issued a total retraction of study on trans surgery benefit

Bonus Sanity: Americans are so over the COVID panicmongering.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:56 am
