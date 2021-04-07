April 7, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: The Number of Children Biden Has Detained Will Shock You.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you call 18,000 minors detained at our southern border?
Answer: Seven times more than were ever detained at once under Donald Trump.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Another blue checkmark, another embarrassing self-own
- How can public schools re-educate kids they never educated in the first place?
- American Journal of Psychiatry quietly issued a total retraction of study on trans surgery benefit
Bonus Sanity: Americans are so over the COVID panicmongering.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.