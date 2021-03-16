March 16, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Six Weeks Since Biden Saw His Shadow and He Still Hasn’t Come Back Out.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: How can you tell that Joe Biden has gone yet another record-setting day without an initial press conference?
Answer: POLITICO is spinning it as a “largely gaffe-free White House.”
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Seattle responds to police shortage with additional budget cuts
- Hysterical video of the White House playing musical step-stools at the presidential lectern
- Female soldiers are just as good as male soldiers unless they don’t have to be
Bonus Sanity: 13th Gen — Abort, Retry, Save the World?
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.