March 16, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Six Weeks Since Biden Saw His Shadow and He Still Hasn’t Come Back Out.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: How can you tell that Joe Biden has gone yet another record-setting day without an initial press conference?

Answer: POLITICO is spinning it as a “largely gaffe-free White House.”

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Seattle responds to police shortage with additional budget cuts
  • Hysterical video of the White House playing musical step-stools at the presidential lectern
  • Female soldiers are just as good as male soldiers unless they don’t have to be

Bonus Sanity: 13th Gen — Abort, Retry, Save the World?

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:49 am
