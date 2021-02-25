«
»

February 25, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Revolutionary Discovery That Two Plus Two Equals White Supremacy.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you call it when you find out that minority kids are being taught that wrong answers are just fine in math class?

Answer: A very public education.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Washington State band class rehearses in tiny one-person toilet shelters
  • Even #BLM supporters want to know where the money went
  • Biden HUD appointee is a big fan of Communist China

Bonus Sanity: Georgia Senate votes to require photo I.D. for absentee ballots.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:33 pm
