February 25, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Revolutionary Discovery That Two Plus Two Equals White Supremacy.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you call it when you find out that minority kids are being taught that wrong answers are just fine in math class?

Answer: A very public education.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Washington State band class rehearses in tiny one-person toilet shelters

Even #BLM supporters want to know where the money went

Biden HUD appointee is a big fan of Communist China

Bonus Sanity: Georgia Senate votes to require photo I.D. for absentee ballots.