February 25, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Revolutionary Discovery That Two Plus Two Equals White Supremacy.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you call it when you find out that minority kids are being taught that wrong answers are just fine in math class?
Answer: A very public education.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Washington State band class rehearses in tiny one-person toilet shelters
- Even #BLM supporters want to know where the money went
- Biden HUD appointee is a big fan of Communist China
Bonus Sanity: Georgia Senate votes to require photo I.D. for absentee ballots.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.