May 11, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Putin Takes Biden’s Lunch Money, Gives Atomic Wedgie.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s another way of saying, “Thank you, sir, may I have another?”
Answer: “The Biden Doctrine.”
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Stu Rothenberg has breaking news from 2001
- Biden appoints actual insurrectionist as Deputy Director for Political Strategy
- Is this video from 1979 or 2021? YOU make the call!
Bonus Sanity: At last, somebody has noticed that the new CIA Director is a CCP sympathizer.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.