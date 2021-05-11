May 11, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Putin Takes Biden’s Lunch Money, Gives Atomic Wedgie.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s another way of saying, “Thank you, sir, may I have another?”

Answer: “The Biden Doctrine.”

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Stu Rothenberg has breaking news from 2001

Biden appoints actual insurrectionist as Deputy Director for Political Strategy

Is this video from 1979 or 2021? YOU make the call!

Bonus Sanity: At last, somebody has noticed that the new CIA Director is a CCP sympathizer.