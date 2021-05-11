«
»

May 11, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Putin Takes Biden’s Lunch Money, Gives Atomic Wedgie.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s another way of saying, “Thank you, sir, may I have another?”

Answer: “The Biden Doctrine.”

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Stu Rothenberg has breaking news from 2001
  • Biden appoints actual insurrectionist as Deputy Director for Political Strategy
  • Is this video from 1979 or 2021? YOU make the call!

Bonus Sanity: At last, somebody has noticed that the new CIA Director is a CCP sympathizer.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:01 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.