«
»

February 24, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Massive Increase in Carjackings Forces Chicago to… Ban a Videogame?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: If it’s malpractice to treat the symptom instead of the disease, what’s it called when you mistreat something that isn’t even a symptom?

Answer: Democratic governance in action.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Porkulus II: Spending Boogaloo
  • Ta-Nehisi Coates explains what is and isn’t offensive and got it right –a decade ago.
  • We’re killing ourselves staying safe from COVID-19

Bonus Sanity: College kids understand that free college isn’t.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:16 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.