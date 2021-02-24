February 24, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Massive Increase in Carjackings Forces Chicago to… Ban a Videogame?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: If it’s malpractice to treat the symptom instead of the disease, what’s it called when you mistreat something that isn’t even a symptom?

Answer: Democratic governance in action.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Porkulus II: Spending Boogaloo

Ta-Nehisi Coates explains what is and isn’t offensive and got it right –a decade ago.

We’re killing ourselves staying safe from COVID-19

Bonus Sanity: College kids understand that free college isn’t.