February 24, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Massive Increase in Carjackings Forces Chicago to… Ban a Videogame?
Insanity Wrap needs to know: If it’s malpractice to treat the symptom instead of the disease, what’s it called when you mistreat something that isn’t even a symptom?
Answer: Democratic governance in action.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Porkulus II: Spending Boogaloo
- Ta-Nehisi Coates explains what is and isn’t offensive and got it right –a decade ago.
- We’re killing ourselves staying safe from COVID-19
Bonus Sanity: College kids understand that free college isn’t.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.