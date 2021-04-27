«
April 27, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Liz Cheney Might Run for President, Hilarity Ensues.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Are delusions of grandeur an essential ingredient before considering a presidential bid after repeatedly angering your own party’s most vocal, loyal, and numerous supporters?

Answer: No, but they don’t hurt.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • We apologize in advance for the Fauci video we’re about to make you watch
  • Cops take to TikTok to troll LeBron
  • “Where’s the beef?” Not on Epicurius anymore

Bonus Sanity: Meet the Stanford prof daring enough to tell the truth about Ron DeSantis.

Yes, Stanford.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:01 pm
