April 27, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Liz Cheney Might Run for President, Hilarity Ensues.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Are delusions of grandeur an essential ingredient before considering a presidential bid after repeatedly angering your own party’s most vocal, loyal, and numerous supporters?
Answer: No, but they don’t hurt.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- We apologize in advance for the Fauci video we’re about to make you watch
- Cops take to TikTok to troll LeBron
- “Where’s the beef?” Not on Epicurius anymore
Bonus Sanity: Meet the Stanford prof daring enough to tell the truth about Ron DeSantis.
Yes, Stanford.