April 27, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Liz Cheney Might Run for President, Hilarity Ensues.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Are delusions of grandeur an essential ingredient before considering a presidential bid after repeatedly angering your own party’s most vocal, loyal, and numerous supporters?

Answer: No, but they don’t hurt.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

We apologize in advance for the Fauci video we’re about to make you watch

Cops take to TikTok to troll LeBron

“Where’s the beef?” Not on Epicurius anymore

Bonus Sanity: Meet the Stanford prof daring enough to tell the truth about Ron DeSantis.

Yes, Stanford.