May 14, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Literally Everything Is Going to Hell… Who Wants a Drink?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: We have at least 44 more months of either Biden or Harris — is that more day-drinking than the human liver can endure?

Answer: Let’s find out.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Biden calls for at least some missile attack on Israel (really)

NBC’s Kassie Hunt follows the lemmings, not the science

More moral equivilance than a Karen can wag a finger at

Bonus Sanity: You wouldn’t believe what had to pass for sanity today.