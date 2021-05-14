«
May 14, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Literally Everything Is Going to Hell… Who Wants a Drink?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: We have at least 44 more months of either Biden or Harris — is that more day-drinking than the human liver can endure?

Answer: Let’s find out.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Biden calls for at least some missile attack on Israel (really)
  • NBC’s Kassie Hunt follows the lemmings, not the science
  • More moral equivilance than a Karen can wag a finger at

Bonus Sanity: You wouldn’t believe what had to pass for sanity today.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:17 pm
