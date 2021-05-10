May 10, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Is Joe Biden Trying to Make Jimmy Carter Look Good?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is anyone else looking forward to Joe Biden becoming the most reviled failed Democratic former president since Jimmy Carter, or are the Dems past that kind of accountability now?

Answer: Yeah, they’re past it.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

The magnetic attraction of getting vaccinated

Andrew Cuomo is not only more disgusting than you imagine, he’s more disgusting than you can imagine

Russiagate conspiracy theorist appointed to Biden DOJ National Security post

Bonus Sanity: Sweden says “Nej!” to hormones and puberty blockers for children.