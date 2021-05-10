May 10, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Is Joe Biden Trying to Make Jimmy Carter Look Good?
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is anyone else looking forward to Joe Biden becoming the most reviled failed Democratic former president since Jimmy Carter, or are the Dems past that kind of accountability now?
Answer: Yeah, they’re past it.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- The magnetic attraction of getting vaccinated
- Andrew Cuomo is not only more disgusting than you imagine, he’s more disgusting than you can imagine
- Russiagate conspiracy theorist appointed to Biden DOJ National Security post
Bonus Sanity: Sweden says “Nej!” to hormones and puberty blockers for children.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.