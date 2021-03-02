March 2, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Hillary Finally Finds a Victim of Sexual Harassment Who Deserves Answers.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Remember all those victims of Bill Clinton’s sexual predations?

Answer: Neither does Hillary, but that won’t stop her from trying to take the moral high ground once the wine kicks in.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Public health officials concerned because we’re getting better

John Brennan ought to be embarrassed for being a commie

Is “Cuomosexual” still a thing, and why was it ever a thing?

Bonus Sanity: Star Parker says what needs saying on reparations.