March 2, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Hillary Finally Finds a Victim of Sexual Harassment Who Deserves Answers.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Remember all those victims of Bill Clinton’s sexual predations?
Answer: Neither does Hillary, but that won’t stop her from trying to take the moral high ground once the wine kicks in.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Public health officials concerned because we’re getting better
- John Brennan ought to be embarrassed for being a commie
- Is “Cuomosexual” still a thing, and why was it ever a thing?
Bonus Sanity: Star Parker says what needs saying on reparations.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.