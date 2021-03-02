«
»

March 2, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Hillary Finally Finds a Victim of Sexual Harassment Who Deserves Answers.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Remember all those victims of Bill Clinton’s sexual predations?

Answer: Neither does Hillary, but that won’t stop her from trying to take the moral high ground once the wine kicks in.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Public health officials concerned because we’re getting better
  • John Brennan ought to be embarrassed for being a commie
  • Is “Cuomosexual” still a thing, and why was it ever a thing?

Bonus Sanity: Star Parker says what needs saying on reparations.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:11 am
