April 23, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Greta Thunberg Is a Cautionary Tale, Not a Parenting Guide.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Katie Porter, you’ve just traumatized your young daughter with climate scare stories — what are you going to do next?

Answer: “I’m going to Congress!”

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Australia goes cockoo for two COVID cases

WaPo sics three white men on one black senator

Virginia public education goes full Harrison Bergeron

Bonus Sanity: We have video evidence of 16 world leaders with more brains than Joe Biden, but only because that’s all they could fit on one screen.