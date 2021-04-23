April 23, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Greta Thunberg Is a Cautionary Tale, Not a Parenting Guide.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Katie Porter, you’ve just traumatized your young daughter with climate scare stories — what are you going to do next?
Answer: “I’m going to Congress!”
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Australia goes cockoo for two COVID cases
- WaPo sics three white men on one black senator
- Virginia public education goes full Harrison Bergeron
Bonus Sanity: We have video evidence of 16 world leaders with more brains than Joe Biden, but only because that’s all they could fit on one screen.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.