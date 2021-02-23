«
February 23, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Facilitated Migrants Are the New Caged Children.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Does it take a magic wand to turn cages for children into facilities for migrants?

Answer: Nope, it just takes a Democrat president and a complicit media.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • The questions about reparations none dare answer
  • Fredo Cuomo and Granny Killer Cuomo are the true victims
  • Biden HHS nom endorses sex changes for children

Bonus Sanity: Former Clinton advisor Naomi Wolf takes the red pill on lockdowns.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:32 pm
