February 23, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Facilitated Migrants Are the New Caged Children.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Does it take a magic wand to turn cages for children into facilities for migrants?
Answer: Nope, it just takes a Democrat president and a complicit media.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- The questions about reparations none dare answer
- Fredo Cuomo and Granny Killer Cuomo are the true victims
- Biden HHS nom endorses sex changes for children
Bonus Sanity: Former Clinton advisor Naomi Wolf takes the red pill on lockdowns.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.