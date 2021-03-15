March 15, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Even the New York Times Can’t Hide the Truth About Florida and COVID.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: If the New York Times reports good news about Florida’s re-opening, is the news still good?

Answer: Yes!

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Oregon Democrats introduce insane reparations bill

Andrew Cuomo translated for the deaf and sophomoric

Dictionary.com didn’t change its name to Newspeak.com, but maybe it won’t be long

Bonus Sanity: It’s right there in the headline for once.