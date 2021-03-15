March 15, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Even the New York Times Can’t Hide the Truth About Florida and COVID.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: If the New York Times reports good news about Florida’s re-opening, is the news still good?
Answer: Yes!
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Oregon Democrats introduce insane reparations bill
- Andrew Cuomo translated for the deaf and sophomoric
- Dictionary.com didn’t change its name to Newspeak.com, but maybe it won’t be long
Bonus Sanity: It’s right there in the headline for once.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.