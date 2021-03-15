«
March 15, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Even the New York Times Can’t Hide the Truth About Florida and COVID.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: If the New York Times reports good news about Florida’s re-opening, is the news still good?

Answer: Yes!

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Oregon Democrats introduce insane reparations bill
  • Andrew Cuomo translated for the deaf and sophomoric
  • Dictionary.com didn’t change its name to Newspeak.com, but maybe it won’t be long

Bonus Sanity: It’s right there in the headline for once.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:38 pm
