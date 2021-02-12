«

February 12, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Biden Threatens Masks Today, Masks Tomorrow, Masks Forever!

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s it called when something that doesn’t seem to work needs to be extended for a long time to see if maybe that will make it work?

Answer: We’re going to go with “another year of masks” because “every big government program” was already taken.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Cuomo duplicates ObamaCare website rollout success for vaccinations
  • The Lincoln Project enters the Raiders of the Lost Ark phase
  • Ryan Long’s Church of Woke

Bonus Sanity: North Dakota makes women’s sports for women.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:08 pm
