February 12, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Biden Threatens Masks Today, Masks Tomorrow, Masks Forever!
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s it called when something that doesn’t seem to work needs to be extended for a long time to see if maybe that will make it work?
Answer: We’re going to go with “another year of masks” because “every big government program” was already taken.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Cuomo duplicates ObamaCare website rollout success for vaccinations
- The Lincoln Project enters the Raiders of the Lost Ark phase
- Ryan Long’s Church of Woke
Bonus Sanity: North Dakota makes women’s sports for women.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.