February 12, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Biden Threatens Masks Today, Masks Tomorrow, Masks Forever!

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s it called when something that doesn’t seem to work needs to be extended for a long time to see if maybe that will make it work?

Answer: We’re going to go with “another year of masks” because “every big government program” was already taken.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Cuomo duplicates ObamaCare website rollout success for vaccinations

The Lincoln Project enters the Raiders of the Lost Ark phase

Ryan Long’s Church of Woke

Bonus Sanity: North Dakota makes women’s sports for women.