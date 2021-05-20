«
»

May 20, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Bay Area Surgeon Offers to Remove All External Traces of Genitalia.

  • Biden promised not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400k, but what if it takes that much to fill the tank?
  • In which Jen Psaki tells the truth (it’s only a meme)
  • Taking the CDC seriously is now a punishable offense… wait, NOW?

    • Bonus Sanity: A cranky Democrat wonders if cranky Democrats will cost them the next election.

    And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

    Posted by Stephen Green at 11:30 am
