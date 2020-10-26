«
»

October 26, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Armed Trans Muslim Antifa Arrested at Mostly Peaceful Riot.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is it transphobia when the police arrest a trans Muslim person for throwing incendiary devices at police while carrying a semiautomatic rifle at a partly-violent riot?

Answer: Of course it is, hater.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Meet the old lady who might be the last sensible person in Britain.
  • California First Comrade Gavin Newsom gets celebrity pushback on his Thanksgiving diktat.
  • Kamala Harris pitched another slow-moving softball, whiffs it.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:58 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.