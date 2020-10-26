October 26, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Armed Trans Muslim Antifa Arrested at Mostly Peaceful Riot.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is it transphobia when the police arrest a trans Muslim person for throwing incendiary devices at police while carrying a semiautomatic rifle at a partly-violent riot?

Answer: Of course it is, hater.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.