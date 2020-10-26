October 26, 2020
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Armed Trans Muslim Antifa Arrested at Mostly Peaceful Riot.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is it transphobia when the police arrest a trans Muslim person for throwing incendiary devices at police while carrying a semiautomatic rifle at a partly-violent riot?
Answer: Of course it is, hater.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Meet the old lady who might be the last sensible person in Britain.
- California First Comrade Gavin Newsom gets celebrity pushback on his Thanksgiving diktat.
- Kamala Harris pitched another slow-moving softball, whiffs it.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.