February 20, 2019

VENEZUELA DEADLINE: Guaido gives military three days to switch sides and feed starving people.

Venezuelan National Assembly leader Juan Guaido on Wednesday gave the country’s armed forces a three-day ultimatum to stop supporting President Nicolas Maduro before humanitarian aid arrives.

Large amounts of aid — including medicine, food and hygiene products — are being accumulated on the Colombian and Brazilian sides of the border with Venezuela. Guaido has said it will enter Venezuela Saturday, despite Maduro’s efforts to block it with military force.

Guaido issued the warning as the country’s interim president.

“You have three days to obey the order of the president and place yourselves on the side of the constitution,” Guaido wrote in a tweet directed at military forces, who support Maduro. “The aid is to save lives.”