VALKYRIE LAUNCH: An XQ-58A Valkyrie unmanned aerial vehicle launches at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz. According to the USAF caption “The flight successfully demonstrated the ability of new communications data to exchange information with an F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II…” Photo taken Dec. 9, 2020. Note the caption also says the Valkyrie is cheap — cheap in comparison to a manned aircraft. We’re already in the age of drone and robot warfare.