USAF STEALTH, RAF STEALTH: RAF F-35B Lightnings conduct integration flying training with USAF B-2 Spirit stealth bombers over the white cliffs. The B-2s are deployed to RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, UK. This is a fine photo.

