May 13, 2017

UPGRADING STRYKERS: The Pentagon continues to upgrade the U.S. Army Stryker armored personnel carrier. Good to see its upgrading to 30 mm cannons.

Survivability is an immediate concern of the Army’s Stryker program office, with officials worried that Russian vehicles pose too much of a threat. The service has obtained funding for larger 30mm cannons for the 2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Stryker fleet, and it plans to spend $300 million for eight prototypes and upgrades to 83 production vehicles, plus spares.

