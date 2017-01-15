January 15, 2017

UNKNOWN INDIVIDUALS ATTACK MOSUL HOME OF ISLAMIC STATE SENIOR LEADER: Can’t vouch for the source or its accuracy.

Unidentified individuals attacked the house of an Islamic State’s senior leader, north of the city of Mosul, a local source told Shafaaq News on Sunday.

The source said, “Unidentified individuals attacked the house of Omran Abu Mariam, the Islamic State’s leader in Diwan al-Harb (War Council), in al-Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul, using hand grenades.”

“No casualties were reported so far, but the terrorist group started to lose its control over many areas in Mosul,” the source added on condition of anonymity.