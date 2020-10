UNDERSTANDING WHAT’S AT STAKE IN 2020 IS REALLY QUITE SIMPLE: That’s according to Claremont Institute’s Thomas Klingenstein. The issues are three and easy to grasp, but the simplicity doesn’t prevent 2020 being “a referendum on the Founding. Whether America was founded in 1619 as the BLM Democrats contend, or in 1776, as Lincoln and until very recently all Americans believed.”

HT: Thom McKee and Daily Gouge.