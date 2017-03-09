March 9, 2017

ULTRA-LIB TEXAS DEMOCRAT TRIES TO GET SERIOUS FELONIES DISMISSED: But Texas State Representative Dawnna Dukes could still be in a lot of trouble — if the state of Texas is genuinely interested in punishing hideous crime.

When Dukes was indicted on Jan. 17, 1017, the three-year statute of limitations had run out on these charges.

MORE:

Oswalt said Dukes signed a waiver to the statute of limitations last September with this understanding. While there are emails between attorneys stating all this, there wasn’t a formal agreement.

A means of creating legal gray area and political limbo to let the alleged crook slip justice? Inquiring minds want to know. This is a fair question.

In January, Dukes didn’t resign from office and instead was sworn in for her 12th term. One week later, she was indicted on 13 counts of tampering with a government document, a felony offense punishable by up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine. Dukes was also charged with two counts of abuse of official capacity by a public servant: a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of $4,000. Judge Urrutia canceled a hearing on the lesser charges, scheduled for Thursday, and announced he would make a ruling on or before Dukes’ next hearing date on April 19. He also said Dukes would not have to be present for that pre-trial hearing.

Stay tuned.