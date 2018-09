UH-OH. BOTH SIDES NOW QUESTION YALE 22M ILLEGALS STUDY: That data-driven study by three Yale professors that found 22 million illegal aliens in the U.S. — double the traditionally accepted 11 million total — is getting heavy flack from both sides of the immigration debate, according to LifeZette’s Brendan Kirby.

When you’re getting incoming from the pro and con people simultaneously, it might be time to re-think your methodology, conclusions or both.