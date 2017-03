U.S. SECRETLY DEPLOYING STRATEGIC ASSETS TO KOREA TO MAXIMIZE FEAR IN THE NORTH: Anyone who is surprised didn’t read this. Strategic patience is over.

VERY MUCH RELATED: Good chance this is an action photo of one of the B1-Bs mentioned in the Daily Caller article. Note the South Korean escorts. Yes, yet another cool bomber photo, this one taken March 21, 2017. Of course the B1-B’s flight was not really a secret. The photo is confirmation that the flight occurred.