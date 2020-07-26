July 26, 2020

U.S. NAVY MINE NEUTRALIZATION VEHICLE: Sailors aboard the mine countermeasures ship USS Pioneer lower a mine neutralization vehicle into the water during a mine warfare exercise off the Japanese coast. The remote-controlled MNV wears shark’s teeth war paint. Here’s a photo from 2011 of a multinational mine warfare exercise in the Arabian Gulf. The ships in the photo are mine countermeasures ships (yes, minesweepers). This StrategyPage Surface Forces update from March 2020 discusses current trends in naval mine and counter-mine warfare. Note it says western navies prefer to use unmanned underwater vessels (UUVs) to destroy bottom mines. The article also includes a detailed historical discussion of 20th century mine warfare.